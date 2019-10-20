|
Of Maplewood, MN Went home to be with his Lord on October 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born September 8, 1929, he was preceded in death by his first wife Shirley, parents Emil and Madge, brothers Ken and Jerry, sister Joanne. Survived by his wife Maxine, his daughter Cathy (Mike), grandsons Luke (Renee) and Scott (Sarah), 2 great grandsons, his sister Ruth, and many nieces and nephews. Also survived by Janelle (Don), Roxanne, Vern (Lisa), Gary (Carol), 9 grandchildren, and 14 great grand children. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00 with visitation one hour prior at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St. N., St. Paul, MN 55106. Private family interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019