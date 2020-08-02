Age 82 of Wyoming, Minnesota Died Sunday, July 12, 2020 following a brief illness. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elby and Bertha Atkins; son, Jeffrey; wife, Barbara; four siblings. He is survived by his children, Kim (Loren) Kuhnly, Linda (Larry Roberts) Hill, Judy (Bill) Straub, Tom Atkins; six grand children; nine great grandchildren; former spouse, Carol Atkins and her family; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held from 1:00-5:00 p.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the American Legion Post 225, 355 West Broadway Avenue, Forest Lake. Private family graveside service at Wyoming United Methodist Cemetery.