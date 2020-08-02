1/
Age 82 of Wyoming, Minnesota Died Sunday, July 12, 2020 following a brief illness. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elby and Bertha Atkins; son, Jeffrey; wife, Barbara; four siblings. He is survived by his children, Kim (Loren) Kuhnly, Linda (Larry Roberts) Hill, Judy (Bill) Straub, Tom Atkins; six grand children; nine great grandchildren; former spouse, Carol Atkins and her family; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held from 1:00-5:00 p.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the American Legion Post 225, 355 West Broadway Avenue, Forest Lake. Private family graveside service at Wyoming United Methodist Cemetery.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
