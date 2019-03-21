Home

Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Lumen Christi Catholic Church
2055 Bohland Ave
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Lumen Christi Catholic Church
2055 Bohland Ave
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Age 64 of St. Paul Passed away on March 19, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Andy and Joan Chandler; aunt Sr. Mary Bowman, CSJ; and grandparents. Survived by wife Donna; daughter Tara (John) Helfrich; stepdaughter Jen (Jim) Schweigert; stepson Justin Farrer; brother Bill (Terry); sister Mary Beth (Jim) Kremer; grand-children Ethen and Emily Helfrich; uncles Joe (Sandy) Bowman, Pat (Leslie) Bowman; nieces and nephews Andy (Alison) Chandler, Colleen (Derek) Larson, Jim (fiancé Alex King) Chandler, Ben (Lisa) Kremer, Simon (Heather) Kremer; as well as cousins and friends. David graduated from Cretin High School in 1973 and proudly served 22 years in the United States Air Force. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday (Tomorrow) at 10 AM at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2055 Bohland Ave, St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass. Memorials preferred to the ASPCA. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 21, 2019
