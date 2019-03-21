|
Age 64 of St. Paul Passed away on March 19, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Andy and Joan Chandler; aunt Sr. Mary Bowman, CSJ; and grandparents. Survived by wife Donna; daughter Tara (John) Helfrich; stepdaughter Jen (Jim) Schweigert; stepson Justin Farrer; brother Bill (Terry); sister Mary Beth (Jim) Kremer; grand-children Ethen and Emily Helfrich; uncles Joe (Sandy) Bowman, Pat (Leslie) Bowman; nieces and nephews Andy (Alison) Chandler, Colleen (Derek) Larson, Jim (fiancé Alex King) Chandler, Ben (Lisa) Kremer, Simon (Heather) Kremer; as well as cousins and friends. David graduated from Cretin High School in 1973 and proudly served 22 years in the United States Air Force. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday (Tomorrow) at 10 AM at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2055 Bohland Ave, St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass. Memorials preferred to the ASPCA. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 21, 2019