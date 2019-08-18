|
Age 82 of Shoreview Passed away August 15, 2019. Survived by wife, Shirley; children, Jennifer (Alex) Ortiz, Jeffrey (Jeanine Tasler) Kangas, Laura (Steve) Arrowood; 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; brother, Harvey (Jan) Kangas; sister, Norma Wourms. Preceded in death by parents, Bill and Violet Kangas. Memorial Service 1:00 PM Wednesday Aug. 21 (visitation 12:00-1:00PM) at INCARNATION LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4880 Hodgson Road, Shoreview. Private Interment Incarnation Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019