Of St. Paul, Minnesota Loving Husband, Father, and Grandpa/Gramps Went to be with the Lord on September 3, 2019, shortly after his 78th birthday in Tulsa, OK. Preceded in death 3 months earlier, by his loving wife, Ann Catherine (Larson) Nord, and also parents Paul and Dorothy Nord. Survived by daughters Janice (Mike) Weiland and Karan Tesch; son Paul (Sue) Nord; and 10 grandchildren Allison, Eric, Cecelia (Jacob), Sophia, Niki (Wade), Marie, Anna, Lizzy, Addie and Kinzey. Achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, briefly served in the U.S. Army Reserve, retired from 3M Company after 38 years of service, and lovingly cared for his wife of more than 55 years. Above all, he had a love for the Lord, his family, and the USA. Memorial service on Saturday, September 14th in Tulsa, OK. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutheran World Relief at lwr.org.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019