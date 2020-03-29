|
|
Age 93, of Columbus, Minnesota Died peacefully Sunday, March 22, 2020 at home. David was a well-known area businessman, owning and operating Taylor and Sampson Well Drilling until passing the business to his son Bruce. In addition to his business, he will be remembered as a self-taught aviator and restorer of various aircraft over the years. When he wasn't working on or flying airplanes, David would be hunting, fishing and traveling around the world and back. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Hazel (Parks) Sampson; wife, Lily; sons, Dennis and Michael; granddaughter, Jamie Reller; son-in-law, Butch Taylor; siblings, Ira and Charles. He will be deeply missed by his children, Nancy (Tim) Taylor, Curtis (Sue), Keith (Nancy), Bruce (Deb), Jill, Beth; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; other family and friends. A celebration of his life will be announced. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020