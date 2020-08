Age 76 of Hastings Died peacefully May 6, 2020 Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Thurs. (8/13) at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. Fifteenth St., Hastings. Immediately following the Mass, Military Honors will be provided by the Lyle Russell Post 1210 of Hastings. Private family interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to American Cancer Society in memory of Doosey. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419