Was surrounded by his family as he passed away peacefully from complications of pneumonia. David was survived by parents, Ken Rosenblum (Ann Simonds) and Marissa Upin (David Upin); siblings, Alex Rosenblum (Rachel), Charlie Rosenblum; step-sisters, Alayna and Amelia Simonds and Heather and Emily Upin. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Lois and Victor Rosenblum and Harriette and Harold Rutstien. Born with Downs Syndrome and remarkable resilience, David survived leukemia once at 9 months old and then again after a bone marrow transplant when he was 4 years old. David's courage helped advance treatment of leukemia by being the first person with Down Syndrome to survive a transplant from an unrelated donor. David is a Sibley High School graduate, where he was lovingly known as "Big Cheech". David was a constant joyful presence. He was loving and engaging and never missed an opportunity to approach anyone, thrust out his hand and say hello. David's greatest passion was going fast – whether on a boat, jetski, snowmobile, roller coaster or in a sports car with the top down. His lifelong example of optimistic determination and love will forever be missed in our lives. The family wishes to thank the countless loving caregivers that have touched David throughout his life. Funeral 11:00AM, Wed. Sept. 18th at Mount Zion Temple, 1300 Summit Avenue, St. Paul. Shiva Wednesday & Thursday at 7:00PM at home of Ken Rosenblum and Ann Simonds at 1418 Mount Curve Avenue, Minneapolis. Please send donations to Midwest Special Services (mwsservices.org) or Pacer Center (pacer.org). Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019