Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
David Alan LEWIS


1966 - 2019
David Alan LEWIS Obituary
Age 53 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was born February 8, 1966 in South St. Paul to William Gordon and Sharon Lucylle (nee Johnson) Lewis. David is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Patrice S. (nee Weber); sons, Connor and Austin Lewis; daughter, McKenna Lewis; parents, William and Sharon Lewis; brother, Scott (Nancy) Lewis; sister, Mary "Renee" (Tony Raser) Lewis; plus other family friends and colleagues. He was preceded in death by his brother, John. Visitation will be 4-7 PM, Friday, November 8, 2019 at Klecatsky and Sons Southern Chapel, 414 Marie Avenue, South St. Paul, and 10-11 AM, Saturday, November 9, followed by 11 AM Funeral Service in the Funeral Home. David will be placed at final rest with Honors in Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a future date. (651) 451-1551.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 6, 2019
