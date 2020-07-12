On July 8, 2020. Passed away from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), an incurable degenerative brain disease which was diagnosed October 2018. He also, unfortunately, contracted Covid-19 around June 30, 2020, which advanced his death. David was born on May 27, 1943, to Lucille (Morin) and Albert Schmidtbauer in St. Cloud, Minnesota. David was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Lucille; sister, Rosemary; and son, David Jr. He is survived by his wife Cassandra "Sandy", his children, Michael (Mickey), Thomas (Betsy), James(Nicole), and Laura (Kevin) Jennings; the children he lovingly assisted raising, Crystal (Michael) Brastad, Noah (Emaline) Olson, and Elizabeth (Brian) Staples; his siblings, Joan Berge, Donald (Kimberly), Virginia Roethler, and Robert; many grandchildren and great-grand children, nieces, nephews, and countless friends. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to CURE PSP https://www.psp.org/iwanttohelp/ways-to-give/
