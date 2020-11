Age 71, of Delano, MN Passed away November 14, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Clarence and Arlene. Survived by brothers Ron (Jaci) and Don (Marilynn) and nephews Don Jr. and Mike. He was a man who loved his Red Trucks. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Maximillian Kolbe (St. Peter) in Delano 11:00 a.m. December 4, 2020. RSVP requested. Send to mardonkl@gmail.com or call 218-365-6144. A private interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to The Estates of Delano.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store