David Anthony O'CONNOR
Age 89 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully August 2, 2020 After serving in the Army in the Korean War, David worked as a podiatrist while attending law school at night. He followed his passion and practiced as a trial lawyer for nearly 40 years. Once he retired, he worked as a realtor for 10 years. He was a 46-year member of AA, volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, was a founding member of Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers, and served on the Hazelden Board. David was preceded in death by his son, Michael Francis; and parents, Frank and Mabel. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Patsy; children, Molly (Vincent) Scott, Katie (Matt) Ryder, Maureen (Geno) Bartone, Terry (Mike Tanberg), Tom (Jeannie) and Patti Jo (Bob) Schrenkler; sister, Ann Kenefick; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation Wednesday, August 19th, 4:00-7:00 PM at the Woodbury O'Halloran and Murphy, 8700 Valley Creek Rd. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, August 20th, 10:00 AM at Assumption Catholic Church, 51 W. 7th St, St. Paul MN. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-702-0301





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
O’Halloran and Murphy - Woodbury
AUG
20
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
