David BENASSI

David BENASSI Obituary
Left this earth on 8/14/19, due to a tragic motorcycle accident. He is survived by his wife, Pam, son Matthew, daughter, Leah (Josh) Urban and 3 beloved and adored grandchildren, Heidi, Gunnar and Petra. They were his best camping, fishing and welding buddies. He also leaves behind extended family, many dear friends and neighbors. A reception open house will be held on Thursday, August 22 from 4-7pm at Vadnais Heights Community Park Shelter at 661 E. Co. Rd. F (next to Vadnais Commons), Vadnais Heights, Rain or Shine. In lieu of flowers or memorials, Dave would like you to treat your family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019
