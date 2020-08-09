11 September, 1950 – 30 July, 2020 Our family, his friends and customers, and West Siders lost a unique character and brother/hermano, Mr. Dave on July 30. As Dave's extended family, we will miss the kindness and challenges he brought to each of our lives. His affection for children was especially strong, given over to both rough-housing and shared dollar bills. Born and raised on the West Side, Dave graduated from St. Matthews Grade School, Humboldt HS, maintained many friendships from his previous years at Brady HS, and lived his entire life on one block of Orleans Street. His career as a barber began in 1973 at the Squire at Cherokee State Bank, finally at 797 Dodd. His friends and customers were loyal through his ups and downs, personal and legal: the door was always open, cribbage board ready, old Westerns streaming, with haircuts by appointment. His end was in keeping with his habits, a consequence of multiple health issues not related to COVID-19. He was predeceased by parents Claude and Blanche, brothers Sonny/ Claude Jr., John and Tom. He is survived by siblings Steve, Claudia, Joe (Steve Shimer) and Kaye (Ken Goers), multiple nephews and nieces and their offspring, Paul Morgenstern; and more friends than can be counted and appreciated. We have reserved Cherokee Park at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, September 11 (David's 70th birthday) for a sharing that brings to life Dave's singular importance to each of us. In the interest of our extended family's and community's health, you are asked to mask, socially distance, and bring your own chair.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store