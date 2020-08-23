David BEYING

Age 76 of Prescott, WI Passed away August 11, 2020 A Memorial Gathering honoring David's Life (with respect to social distancing and encouraging the use of masks) will take place 12:00 Noon– 4:00 PM Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Old Ptacek's Event Center, 1449 Orrin Rd., Prescott, WI. Memorials in remembrance of David may be directed to your favorite charity
, or David's favorites - The American Cancer Society
, The Alzheimer's Association
or St. Jude's - Children's Research Hospital. Private interment will take place at a later date at Pine Glen Cemetery in Prescott.