Age 68, of Minneapolis MN Died after a short and aggressive illness on June 20, 2019. Survived by his Mother Helen; siblings Mary Dunn and Kevin; daughters Halle Pearl Farrell, Mireia Finke-Farrell and their mother Sigrid Finke; beloved Karen Mueller, many drivers and clients at Yellow Cab and long-time St Paul friends. David, for those who knew and loved him, was an indomitable spirit, both youthful and wise, sometimes larger than life. Preceded in death by his father James and brother Christopher. Please join us to honor David and celebrate his life on Sunday July 14 at 3 pm at the University Club, 420 Summit Ave St Paul, MN. Memorial donations can be given to an Education Fund for Halle and Mireia.
Published in Pioneer Press from July 2 to July 7, 2019