Age 74 Of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on Aug. 12, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Cedy & Victoria Paray. Survived by wife, Nellie and daughters, Kendra, Tami (Juan Zaragoza), Deidra (Dean Riebe) and Tanya. Grandchildren Blayne & Vaughn (Miranda) Onnen, Juan & Brandon Zaragoza, Casey, Victoria, & Hayley Riebe, and Jaylen Jones. Great-grandchildren Amelia, Salem, Kaden & Lilla. David was a 1964 graduate of Hill High School. He had a long career as a C&NW/UP Railroad Engineer & UTU Union Rep. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family & friends. He was an active member of North Haven church and enjoyed mission trips to the Philippines & Mexico. Visitation 3-6 PM Thursday, August 20 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Co. Rd B. Private memorial service will be held on Fri. Any memorials received will be donated to David's preferred charities. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550