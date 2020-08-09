1/
David Charles ERICKSON
Age 58 of Oakdale, Minnesota Passed Away on August 5, 2020 Survived by parents, Wayne (Barb) Erickson and Marg (Pete) Peterson; children, Matthew, Samantha and Molly; grandson, Harris; step brother, Jeff McKinney; step sister, Jody Connor; also, Dave's beloved pet companion, Cooper. Friends and family are welcomed to gather Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Oakwood Funeral Home, 2585 Stillwater Rd. E., Maplewood. Memorials preferred to The Special Olympics of Minnesota. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
