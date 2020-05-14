Age 69 of St. Paul Formerly of Waverly MN Passed away May 9, 2020. Preceded in death by father Charles, mother Lucella and brother Tommy. Survived by his loving girlfriend Val, and his deeply grieving family: sisters Donna, Cathy and Ann Marie Hess (Rick), brothers Greg and John (Janine), niece, nephews, relatives and many, many, many dear friends. David grew up in his beloved hometown of Waverly, MN. He graduated from St. Mary's, class of 1968. David was an avid hunter and nature lover, introducing many to the great outdoors. He had an expansive knowledge of the natural world, with a special love for birds. David was a major Twins fan, had a great sense of humor, and had a gift for telling captivating stories. A special thank you to Jeff Anderson and his entire legal team, who helped empower David, who, in turn, helped to empower others. David had a depth of wisdom and compassion, and took on a leadership role in attaining justice for others. He will truly be missed. A memorial service is pending, due to the corona virus.









