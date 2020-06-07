Age 56 of Mendota Heights Died unexpectedly of natural causes on May 30th, 2020. Preceded in death by father Douglas Preuss, who tragically died 7 weeks before David was born, beloved father Richard Summers, grandfather Conrad (Papa) Kober and grandmother Adreen Kober. Survived by loving mother Constance Summers, sisters Leslie (Jim) Morris, Adrianne (Greg) Geisler, nieces and nephews JP (Courtney), Alexandra Perpich, Patrick (Kate), Michael, Elizabeth and Jamie Morris, great nephew Mac Perpich and great niece Rose Morris. David was "Uncle D" to JP and Alex; he helped raise them, and they adored him. David would light up a room with his big blue eyes and his larger than life personality and smile. Nobody could tell a better story or loved the Rolling Stones more than David. David found humor in the fact that he attended Visitation for grade school. David excelled in any sport he played at St. Thomas Academy. David had his choice to play either Division 1 football or hockey — many scholarships were offered — but it was an easy decision for David. He chose his true love: to play hockey for the Gophers. At age 17, David was drafted in the 2nd round of the NHL draft by the Mn North Stars. Sadly, a freak injury in the U of M locker room ended his hockey career. David will be sadly missed by all who loved him, and by all 4-legged friends, as he was a true animal lover. Our Gentle Giant "Preusser" is now in heaven, but oh my…the memories he has left us for the rest of our lives. Due to Covid, a private family burial is our wish. Any memorials please send in David's name to the Animal Humane Society.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store