Age 87 Born 7/8/1932 in St Paul, MN. Died 2/22/2020 in White Bear Lake, MN. Preceded in death by parents Aloysius and Frances (Speth) Markert; sisters Eleanor (Bernie) Hoye, Ann (Ed) Kelly, and Lois (Le) Stegner; and brothers Allan (Flo), John (Carol), and Phillip. Survived by: wife, Judith; children Therese, Amy (Scott), Thomas (Susan), Sara, Andrew and Matthew; grandchildren: David, Andrew, and Alexander (Annie); great grandchild: Athan; sister Mary (Doug) Platt, and a host of in-laws, nieces and nephews. Dave was a proud alumnus of St. Thomas Academy in St Paul, MN and graduated from Loyola University in Chicago with a PhD in clinical psychology. He practiced his profession for 60 years in IN, MN, and WI. Before moving to White Bear Lake, Dave & Judy lived in Centuria, WI for 50 years, where Dave served multiple years as Village President and a Trustee of the Village Board. He was active in many other civic organizations and in the Catholic Church community. He was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Dave was an avid fisherman and loved spending time on Gull Lake, in MN. His family and friends will miss his ready smile, positive disposition, generous spirit, animated story telling, and sense of humor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7th at 11am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Balsam Lake, WI. Visitation will begin at 10am. https://www.kolstadfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituary/David-Markert
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020