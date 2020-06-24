David D. NASH
1966 - 2020
Age 54 Passed way on June 20, 2020 of complications. He was born on March 19, 1966 to Ralph Nash and Rosemary Nash, survived by his parents, wife Margit Nash, children Jessica and David, grandkids, siblings, aunts, nieces nephews and many more family members. David was a great mechanic, loved cars, and horseshoes. Visitation from 1:00-3:00pm on Thursday, June 25th Memorial service 3:00pm at Kessler Maguire Funeral Home, 640 West 7th Street, Saint Paul MN.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
JUN
25
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
