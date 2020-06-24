Age 54 Passed way on June 20, 2020 of complications. He was born on March 19, 1966 to Ralph Nash and Rosemary Nash, survived by his parents, wife Margit Nash, children Jessica and David, grandkids, siblings, aunts, nieces nephews and many more family members. David was a great mechanic, loved cars, and horseshoes. Visitation from 1:00-3:00pm on Thursday, June 25th Memorial service 3:00pm at Kessler Maguire Funeral Home, 640 West 7th Street, Saint Paul MN.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 24, 2020.