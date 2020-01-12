|
Age 80, of Minneapolis Passed away on December 29, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Rose Olmstead, brother Robert and other relatives. Dave will be greatly missed by his wife of 58 years Patricia (Forrette), children Sandra (Walter) Antony, David (Jill) Olmstead, Craig (Elizabeth) Olmstead, Jeffrey (Megan) Olmstead, 10 grandchildren and other family and friends. Dave served 20 years in the US Army, between active and reserve and served 29 years in Law Enforcement with the Mendota Heights Police Department. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel, 1 Tower Avenue, Minneapolis with visitation one hour prior to service. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with military honors. 651-645-1233
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020