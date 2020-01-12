Pioneer Press Obituaries
Twin Cities Cremation
1598 Carroll Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104-5331
(651) 645-1233
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel
1 Tower Avenue
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel
1 Tower Avenue
Minneapolis , MN
View Map
Age 80, of Minneapolis Passed away on December 29, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Rose Olmstead, brother Robert and other relatives. Dave will be greatly missed by his wife of 58 years Patricia (Forrette), children Sandra (Walter) Antony, David (Jill) Olmstead, Craig (Elizabeth) Olmstead, Jeffrey (Megan) Olmstead, 10 grandchildren and other family and friends. Dave served 20 years in the US Army, between active and reserve and served 29 years in Law Enforcement with the Mendota Heights Police Department. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel, 1 Tower Avenue, Minneapolis with visitation one hour prior to service. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with military honors. 651-645-1233
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020
