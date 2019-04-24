|
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, age 45 of Maplewood, on April 11, 2019. Survived by parents, John and Marilyn; siblings, Kelley (Richard), Susan (Lee), Heather (Matt), Ellen (Eric) and John; many loving nieces, nephew, relatives and friends. Memorial service 10:30AM (gathering at 9:30AM) Monday, April 29 at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL, 515 Hwy. 96 W., Shoreview. Interment Fort Snelling. David was a proud Army combat veteran.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 24, 2019