David E. ELLIS
Of Green Valley, Arizona Passed away peacefully September 16, 2020 at the age of 79. Survived by his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Jeanne; daughters, Kelly Bruski, Chrisy (Mark) Hagenkord; siblings, John (Dawn), Guy; sister-in-law Kathy (Leo) Watson; brother-in-law Jim (Judy) Ross; grandchildren, great grandchildren, many very special nieces, close and special friends. Raise a glass to toast Dave with a remembrance of his quick humor and contiguous smile.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
