David E. SCHIMNOWSKI

David E. SCHIMNOWSKI Obituary
Age 76, of Cottage Grove Passed away on March 2, 2020 He is preceded in death by his parents, Erick and Nellie Schimnowski. David is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharon; children, Paul (Melissa) and Jon (Lee); grandchildren, Erick, Emma, Greta, Clara and Ava, Jonah, Lucas. Funeral Service 12:30 PM on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Christ the Lord Church, 9998 90th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016 with visitation beginning at 10:30 AM. Interment is pending, please call Kok Funeral Home, 651-459-2483 for further details.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 3, 2020
Remember
