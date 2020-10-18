Passed away October 8, 2020 at age 79. Preceded in death by parents Sybil and Syvert Underdahl. Survived by bothers Jim (Mary), Doug (Laura), Mark (Debbie); sister Judy Bretoi; children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends. Also survived by loving partner Diane Bentson and family. Limited gathering at Good Shepherd Church in Inver Grove Heights on Saturday, October 24. Please contact a family member for more information.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.