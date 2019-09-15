|
|
Born December 7, 1941 (Pearl Harbor Day) in St. Paul, Minnesota. He passed away September 10, 2019, surrounded by his family. It was a sudden and unexpected death. He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Broberg, his mother, Leona [Fink], his sister, Dolores Surdukan (Gabe), and his nephew Michael Surdukan. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara (Hanson); daughters Laura Miller (Ron) and Sandy Broberg; son Eric Broberg (Lisa); grandchildren Michael and Nicole Miller and Zoe Broberg; sister Karen Lamberg (Ron); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He graduated from North St. Paul High School in 1959. He obtained a BS in chemistry from the University of Minnesota and a PhD in chemistry from the University of Iowa. He worked for 35 years at 3M. He was a loving husband and father. He loved to visit his children and grand children. He loved golf, windsurfing, softball, computers (spreadsheets!), and genealogy. He was an avid and lifetime learner. A celebration of life funeral will be held 11 AM Monday, September 16, 2019 at Hazel Park UCC 1831 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM. Interment in Union Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019