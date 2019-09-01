Home

Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of St. Rita,
8694 80th St. S
Cottage Grove, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of St. Rita,
8694 80th St. S.
Cottage Grove, MN
View Map
David Edward HAUPERT Obituary
Age 75, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Alice and Aelred; brothers, Dick and John; sister, Jean Ristow; nephew, Troy; and niece, Melissa. Survived by loving wife of 51 years, Rosanne; children, Sara (Scott) Boyea and Michael; grand children, Bryce, Joshua, and Logan; siblings, Darrell, Rita, Arlon, Lois, Leonard, Rose, Chuck, and Milton and their families. Dave proudly served in the US Air Force and followed that with a career as a science teacher and coach in the middle school in the Ellsworth, Wisconsin school district. Upon retirement he became volunteer general and Papa. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM, Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Church of St. Rita, 8694 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016 with interment to follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In Dave's memory please perform an act of kindness. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019
