Age 79, of St. Paul Died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at St. Cloud VA Medical Center. He was born on December 30, 1941 in Marinette, WI. David was a boy scout and spent hours as a young boy in his family's diner before graduating from Sibley High School and serving in the Army. He later completed studies for clock and jewelry repair. He took an interest in coin collecting and enjoyed going out for meals and coffee with friends and playing cards and cribbage even after suffering a debilitating seizure. David was preceded in death by his loving parents, Leona and Edward Janisch and a fur-buddy, Prince. He is survived by his sisters, Carolyn (Callie) Matten and Shonna Allen and niece and nephews, Marjori, Eric, John, Mike, Greg, Ed, many cousins, a great niece, and friends. The family thanks David's caregivers at Southview Acres and the VA nursing home, his kind guardians, VFW Auxiliary, and his loyal friends. Visitation: November 10th at 2pm with 3pm service to follow at Klecatsky and Sons, West St. Paul Chapel, 1051 S. Robert St. Memorial donations to local charities and non-profits are appreciated, especially in these challenging times.









