Passed away October 26, 2020 following an 11 year battle with a brain tumor. Loving dad, husband, son, brother and friend. Visitation to be held at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 1979 Old Hudson Road, St. Paul, MN on Sunday, November 1. Due to State COVID regulations, we are requesting that friends attend the memorial from 1-4 and family attend from 2-5, to encourage social distancing. Masks are required. Please visit www.ca ringbridge. org/visit/davidsullivan