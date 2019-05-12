|
|
Age 81 Died of a heart attack on December 31, 2018. He was born in Minneapolis on September 10, 1937, to the late Raymond and Edna Shove. Dave grew up in Prospect Park, attended Minneapolis Marshall High School (Class of '55), and graduated from the U of MN. He taught philosophy at the "U" and Gustavus College in St. Peter. He later retired from Agribank as a computer programmer. Dave was active in the Green Party, Mensa, Freethought Toastmasters, and several writing workshops. He created the ongoing, popular monthly poetry night "Midstream Reading Series" in 2012. Self-described, he was "obsessed with words, puns and paradoxes". David was a lover of poetry, politics, philosophy and music. Especially passionate about jazz, he had an outstanding collection of LPs, CDs and books, and played many instruments. Dave is survived by his daughters, Anne Farseth and Ellen Mayberry (Steve); sisters Janet McGee and Mary Schieffer (Virgil); niece Amy Miller; nephews Greg Miller (Deanna), Scot Mahan-Miller (Anna), Michael Yaeger (Jen), Matthew Yaeger (Carmen), and many other loving family members. Come celebrate David's life with an evening of "Candlelight, Music and Poetry", at 7 PM on Friday, May 24 at Prospect Park Methodist Church, 22 Orlin Ave SE, Mpls 55414. Parking available in the school lot across the street. Memorials preferred to "Health Care For All Minnesota" https://hca-mn. org/join-us or ACLU-MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019