|
|
Child of God, faithful servant of the Lord. Passed into the arms of Jesus on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the age of 82. A loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend will be greatly missed by his children, Kristin (Robert) Shields, Rebecca Bodnarczuk and David (Joan); grandchildren, Nicole, Shelby, Amanda, Brittny, Robby, Olivia, Thomas and Adam; sister, Nancy (John) Clark. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Sharon; parents, Erwin and Merle Guenzel. Gathering 4-8 PM Thursday, April 11th at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME; 515 W. Hwy 96, Shoreview. Memorial service 11 AM Friday, April 12th (gathering begins at 10 AM) at INCARNATION LUTHERAN CHURCH 4880 Hodgson Rd., Shoreview. Interment Incarnation Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Living Waters Lutheran Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019