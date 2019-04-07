Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
INCARNATION LUTHERAN CHURCH
4880 Hodgson Rd
Shoreview, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
INCARNATION LUTHERAN CHURCH
4880 Hodgson Rd.
Shoreview, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David GUENZEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reverend David F. GUENZEL


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Reverend David F. GUENZEL Obituary
Child of God, faithful servant of the Lord. Passed into the arms of Jesus on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the age of 82. A loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend will be greatly missed by his children, Kristin (Robert) Shields, Rebecca Bodnarczuk and David (Joan); grandchildren, Nicole, Shelby, Amanda, Brittny, Robby, Olivia, Thomas and Adam; sister, Nancy (John) Clark. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Sharon; parents, Erwin and Merle Guenzel. Gathering 4-8 PM Thursday, April 11th at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME; 515 W. Hwy 96, Shoreview. Memorial service 11 AM Friday, April 12th (gathering begins at 10 AM) at INCARNATION LUTHERAN CHURCH 4880 Hodgson Rd., Shoreview. Interment Incarnation Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Living Waters Lutheran Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
Download Now