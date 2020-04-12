|
|
Age 56 Passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 8, 2020 at his home in St. Paul, MN. David was born in Puerto Rico to parents, Cay and Jerry Engleson, joining brothers and sisters Joe, Tom, Larry, Peg, Cathy, and Ann. David graduated from Kaiserslautern American High School in 1982 and graduated from NDSU in 1988 with a degree in architecture. In 1992, David joined Cuningham Group Architects where he's worked for 28 years. David met Mary Fritz from Winona, MN, at NDSU and in 1995 they married. They enjoyed 25 years together and shared many interests including travel, cooking, walking, the outdoors, and spending time with each other's families. David is survived by his wife, Mary; father Jerry; siblings Joe (Barb), Tom, Larry (Kim), Peg (Greg) Palen, Cathy (Terry) Traut and Ann. He joins his mother, Cay, who passed away in 2011, and sister-in-law, Barb, who passed away in 2019. Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be private. A Catholic Mass to celebrate David's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA www.apdaparkinson.org) to honor David's mother, Cay, who suffered from Parkinson's before her death. Giddy-up.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020