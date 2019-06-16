Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN 55082
651-439-7770
Resources
More Obituaries for David STEELE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. David Francis STEELE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. David Francis STEELE Obituary
Age 61 Of Lake Elmo/Stillwater Died suddenly after a short illness on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Devoted husband, father, educator, historian, and mentor. Survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Deb; daughters, Caitlin (Dylan) and Anna; little dog, Elsie; brother, Michael "Bucks" (Carol); siblings-in-law Becky (Rick), Rob (Steve), and Brad (Lori); six nieces and nephews; and grand-dog, Stella. Preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Jim; and several loving dogs. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at St. Jude of the Lake, 700 Mahtomedi Ave., Mahtomedi, MN 55115 with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Private family burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery, Bayport, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Animal Ark, Hastings, MN. www.animalarkmn.org/donate.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now