Age 61 Of Lake Elmo/Stillwater Died suddenly after a short illness on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Devoted husband, father, educator, historian, and mentor. Survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Deb; daughters, Caitlin (Dylan) and Anna; little dog, Elsie; brother, Michael "Bucks" (Carol); siblings-in-law Becky (Rick), Rob (Steve), and Brad (Lori); six nieces and nephews; and grand-dog, Stella. Preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Jim; and several loving dogs. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at St. Jude of the Lake, 700 Mahtomedi Ave., Mahtomedi, MN 55115 with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Private family burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery, Bayport, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Animal Ark, Hastings, MN. www.animalarkmn.org/donate.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019