Age 80, of Woodbury, MN Born March 20, 1939. Passed away peacefully in his home on August 14, 2019. Preceded in death by father George, mother Frances, and furry friend Sandy. Survived by sisters; Jackie (Bruce) Thompson, Janet (Frank) Smigaj, Susan Frost & Annette McBeth and Fran (Paul) Kill. Many nieces, nephews and furry friends. Dave was a long-time employee of the State of MN, and was happiest traveling the world; at the State Fair; in his chair overlooking Pokegama Lake in Pine City; on his casino runs; and spending time with his extended family. Special thanks to the great staff and caregivers at Davita Dialysis in Woodbury and St. Therese in Woodbury. Funeral Mass 3:00 PM Tuesday, August 20, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 4125 Woodbury Drive, Woodbury MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Late lunch following the service. Memorials preferred to the St. Ambrose Catholic Community building fund.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019