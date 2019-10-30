|
|
"Best of the Bunch" Born to William and Marguerite (Peggy) Belz on May 23, 1954 in Stillwater, MN; born in the middle of what would end up being six children. David decided he was going to be a florist at age 13, purchasing his first walk-in cooler from the mink farm and holding on to it for six years until he realized it wouldn't work for flowers. David graduated Stillwater Area High School in 1973 and on the 27th of July 1974 David received his diploma in Retail Floral from Brainerd Area Vocational Tech Institute starting his life as florist, educator, volunteer and artist. David started Valley Floral in Lakeland, MN with his brother, Wes Belz, in August of 1974. Valley Floral evolved many times over the years from Valley Floral to Belz Floral and to JDB Floral, including locations from the Mall of America, Afton, Bayport and downtown Stillwater. He remained a shop owner in the valley for over 40 years, continuing to arrange flowers out of his Oak Park Heights home until the day we had to, for the first time, find a florist to do flowers for him. David won numerous awards for his creations including the "Best in the Bunch" award from Teleflora in 1978, at only 24 years old. David taught floral arranging to church groups, school groups and out of his shop in Stillwater. Every year David would visit the MN State Fair to see the Horticulture building where he used to design the prominent center floral displays in the building. David was found in his Oak Park Heights home on Friday, October 25th, 2019 and on the 26th his children, Elizabeth and Matthew Belz found the last floral arrangement David would ever make — and delivered it. Memorial Service Friday, November 1, 3:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater. Visitation 1-3 P.M. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 30, 2019