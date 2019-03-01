Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
SOUTH SHORE TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
SOUTH SHORE TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH,
2480 South Shore Blvd
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David BERWALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David G. BERWALD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David G. BERWALD Obituary
Age 61 Of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 27, 2019. Preceded in death by grandparents, Erhardt "Bill" & Dora Berwald and Gerald & Margaret Krummel. Survived by loving wife, Lynne; children, Jordyn, Kelsey & Blake; parents, Gene & Geri Berwald; siblings, Bill (Cathy) Berwald, Debbie (Don) Reiter & Barb Berwald; mother-in-law, Sherry Aarnes. Partner in Berwald Roofing and 43 years roofing. Funeral Service Monday (March 4, 2019) 11:00 AM at SOUTH SHORE TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2480 South Shore Blvd., White Bear Lake. Visitation Sunday (March 3, 2019) from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul and one hour prior to the Service at the church. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to South Shore Trinity Lutheran Church. David's legacy lives on thru the gift of organ donation. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now