|
|
Age 61 Of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 27, 2019. Preceded in death by grandparents, Erhardt "Bill" & Dora Berwald and Gerald & Margaret Krummel. Survived by loving wife, Lynne; children, Jordyn, Kelsey & Blake; parents, Gene & Geri Berwald; siblings, Bill (Cathy) Berwald, Debbie (Don) Reiter & Barb Berwald; mother-in-law, Sherry Aarnes. Partner in Berwald Roofing and 43 years roofing. Funeral Service Monday (March 4, 2019) 11:00 AM at SOUTH SHORE TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2480 South Shore Blvd., White Bear Lake. Visitation Sunday (March 3, 2019) from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul and one hour prior to the Service at the church. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to South Shore Trinity Lutheran Church. David's legacy lives on thru the gift of organ donation. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019