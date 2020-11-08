Age 76, of Farmington, Minnesota Died peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He will be forever remembered as an all-around great guy. David was generous with his time and talents, always willing to lend a hand when needed. He is preceded in death by his parents, Art and Diana Carlson. He will be deeply missed by his daughter, Melissa (Craig) Carl; grand dogs, Stroker Ace and Toki Wartooth; siblings, Kathryn Carlson-Bryant (Dave Bryant), Leslie Carlson (Sharon); niece, nephew, family and friends. No Services will be held. In accordance with David's generous spirit, please make a donation to the Salvation Army or a Humane Society of choice in his name. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com