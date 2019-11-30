Home

Of Burnsville David Farrington died on November 25, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Patricia and Ted Farrington; grand-child, Faolan Farrington. Survived by loving wife of 46 years, Karen; sons, Mark (Ali) and Tom (Faith); grandchildren, Danielle, Adalyn, Camilla; siblings, Terry (Carol) Farrington, Mary Patricia Metzger; and many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. David was a founding member of the MN Emerald Society. He was a graduate of St. John's University and the FBI National Academy, with a Master's Degree from the University of St. Thomas. David was dedicated to serving others and enforcing the law with integrity. He had a 33-year career with the Burnsville Police Department, including years of service as Chief of Police. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00AM, Wednesday, Dec. 4, at St. Thomas Becket (4455 S. Robert Trail, Eagan) Visitation at 9:30AM until start of mass on Wednesday. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to MN Emerald Society, The , or the Glioblastoma Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
