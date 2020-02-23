|
|
1994-2020 Son of Daw Ye and Bwi Dwe, passed away Feb. 12, 2020. He loved God, his church (First Burma Christ Church) and his guitar, and was a proud graduate of LEAP HS, St. Paul, MN. He is survived by his brother Phawng Thein, his cousin Maung Aye, many loving family members in Kale, Myanmar, his American Godmother Patricia Stewart and many loving friends. Visitation will be at 8:30am Tuesday, 2/25/20 followed by a 9:30 service at the First Baptist Church, 499 Wacouta St., St. Paul, MN, 11am; brief gravesite service at Oakland Cemetery, 927 Jackson St., St. Paul, MN with a reception to follow back at the church.
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020