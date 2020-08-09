David GOLDBERG

Passed away August 4th at his home at the age of 90. He was born, raised and lived his entire life in St. Paul, MN. Dave was an entrepreneur who had many occupations over the years, including photographer, machinist, computer programmer, computer store owner, editor, and writer. He never retired and was still editing for clients three weeks before he died from complications after a subdural hematoma. He was a fixer and improver, always trying to create the perfect solution to make things better. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Judy, his son Marty (Edie), daughter Sherry (Tom), two grandsons Adam and Matthew, his sister Sylvia Pentel, nephews Mike, Jeff, Danny, Randy, and niece Pam. Dave's request was to be cremated and no memorial service.









