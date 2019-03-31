Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David BAUMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Hall BAUMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Hall BAUMAN Obituary
David's long journey with Alzheimer's disease ended March 15, 2019 as David died peacefully in Honolulu. He is in Heaven now with our loving Lord, Father (Dick) and nephew Greg. David was born July 20, 1969. David lived an extraordinary life, he was able to participate in Project EDGE (U of M) to read and write, graduate from Roosevelt H.S., scuba dive, ski in the mountains, excel in Special Olympics. David thrived at Interact Center as a performer and visual artist. A celebration of David's life is planned Sat., MAY 4 at 11am, visiting 10am, Richfield Lutheran Church 8 West 60th St. MPLS 55419. 612-861-2265.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.