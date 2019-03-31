|
David's long journey with Alzheimer's disease ended March 15, 2019 as David died peacefully in Honolulu. He is in Heaven now with our loving Lord, Father (Dick) and nephew Greg. David was born July 20, 1969. David lived an extraordinary life, he was able to participate in Project EDGE (U of M) to read and write, graduate from Roosevelt H.S., scuba dive, ski in the mountains, excel in Special Olympics. David thrived at Interact Center as a performer and visual artist. A celebration of David's life is planned Sat., MAY 4 at 11am, visiting 10am, Richfield Lutheran Church 8 West 60th St. MPLS 55419. 612-861-2265.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019