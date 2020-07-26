1/
David HOREJSI
Age 68 of Cottage Grove Beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather Passed away July 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife Diane; children Dustin (Michelle) Horejsi and Holly (Tom) Strukel; grandchildren Claire, Colin, Eleanor and William Horejsi, Braeden, Tyler, Caden and Cullen McCracken; faithful pet Toby as well as his beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Ruth; brothers Dennis and Walter "Joe". David was employed by Xcel Energy for 40+ years. He enjoyed fishing, classic cars and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed running to the store and "putzing" around the house. Private services will be held. Memorials may be directed to the American Lung Association.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
