David HOREJSI

Age 68 of Cottage Grove Beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather Passed away July 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife Diane; children Dustin (Michelle) Horejsi and Holly (Tom) Strukel; grandchildren Claire, Colin, Eleanor and William Horejsi, Braeden, Tyler, Caden and Cullen McCracken; faithful pet Toby as well as his beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Ruth; brothers Dennis and Walter "Joe". David was employed by Xcel Energy for 40+ years. He enjoyed fishing, classic cars and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed running to the store and "putzing" around the house. Private services will be held. Memorials may be directed to the American Lung Association
.