Age 68, of Saint Paul Died March 17, 2020 after a two-year valiant battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. He was born in Neenah, Wisconsin. He graduated from Northfield High School and e received a BA in biology from Grinnell College along with numerous academic and athletic awards. Following a PhD at the University of Kansas in Systematics and Ecology (Limnology) he served a post-doctoral fellowship at UMN Limnological Research Center. David was employed by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for over thirty years, serving at various points in the divisions of ecological services, waters, and fisheries. He was loving, kind, patient, and a great listener. He gave good counsel, whether at the office or on the ice rink. David was passionate about water resources and loved the out-of-doors. He enjoyed canoeing, sailing, and cross-country skiing, long, leisurely walks with the family dog, gardening, and just putzing around outside. He will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Dr. Deborah L. Smith-Wright, his children Hannah Calhoon (Clay), Patrick Wright (Raisa), Evan Wright, and two granddaughters. He was the eldest of a remarkable family that includes six wonderful siblings, their spouses, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Drs. Clark Chen and Elizabeth Neil at the University of Minnesota for their fabulous oncologic care as well as Dave's colleagues and coworkers for their incredible support throughout this journey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Grinnell College designated for the Wright Family Endowed Fund for Men's Soccer (733 Broad Street, Grinnell, IA 50112) or to the University of Minnesota Foundation, designated David Wright, the Brain Tumor Fund, (P.O. Box 860266, Minneapolis, MN 55455). A date and location for services will be published once the Covid-19 crisis has resolved. O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020