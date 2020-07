Age 71, of Rice Lake, WI Preceded in death by his father Lloyd. Survived by his mother Kathleen; siblings Lloyd Jr. (Susan), Marvel Sarinske (Robert), Randy (Gail), Bonnie Greener and Karen; and many nieces and nephews. Dave served in the Army and was stationed in Germany. An avid aquarist and outdoorsman, he was happiest when hunting and fishing. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private celebration of life will take place.









