Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandpa, and Brother David J. Johnson, age 66, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Westfields Hospital in New Richmond, WI. David was born on August 22, 1952, the son of Herman and Ruth Johnson. David was proud to serve his country as a member of the United States Air Force; he served for eight years in various varieties of duty prior to being honorably discharged. On December 31, 2008, he was united in marriage to Constance Jean Rice (Kessler). David was known for his humorous stories and lighthearted jokes; he enjoyed taking a break from life to convey an engaging, comical story to everyone. He was selfless and willing to assist anyone in need. He also loved his family and cherished his memories with them. David will remain in the hearts of his wife, Connie; children, Jim (Megan) Johnson and Sean (Angie) Kessler; grandchildren, Ty, Madilyn and Kane Johnson as well as Ava, Maci and Hayley Kessler; siblings, Mardell, Vern (Shirley), Chuck (Jody), Joyce (Tino), Leslie (Sandy), Gary, Arli (Bill), Martha (Les), Ruthann (Bob), Linda (Jim); many nieces, nephews, other extended family and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Ruth; and two brothers, Harold Johnson and Orville Johnson. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 12 to 4 PM on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the O'Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019