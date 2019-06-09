|
Age 67 SSP native and always a Marine. Loved his family and friends deeply. Died peacefully at home surrounded by family. Dave is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Jesse, Amber (Kevin) and David; grandchildren, TJ, Jayden, Brynlee and Lilly; and many other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by father, Fred Krone; mother, Val Krone (Kammen); brothers, Glen (Cindy) Krone and Wayne Krone. Memorial service 11am on Monday, June 17, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7600 Cahill Ave. IGH, 55076, with visitation from 10-11am. Celebration of Life immediately following service at Moose Lodge, 5927 Concord Blvd. E., IGH, 55076. Private burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at later date. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019