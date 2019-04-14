Home

On 4/3/2019, God freed our baby brother from his pains of mental illness and called him Home to join our parents, John and Midge, grandparents and deceased extended family members. Eagle Scout, graduate of Henry Sibley High School, 1981. Survived by siblings Stephen (Rosemary) Phillips, St. Paul, Barbara (Mike) Lowe, W. St. Paul, Mary (Robert) Blose, Pittsburgh, Molly (Patrick) Meyer, Omaha; nieces, nephews, a great-nephew and friends. Mass of Christian Burial was held 4/9/2019 at The Church of St. Peter, Mendota; interred at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to NAMI MN, 1919 University Ave. W., #400, St. Paul 55104 or Union Gospel Mission, 435 University Ave. E., St. Paul 55130. His heart was in the right place.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019
