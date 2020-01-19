Home

David J. STEINER

David J. STEINER Obituary
12/15/1941 ~ 12/23/2019 He passed away peacefully at home at age 78. He was preceded in death by parents, parents-in-law, grandson; Shawn, two brothers, brother-in-law, and Godson. Survived by wife; Nellrae, children; Joan (Tony) Ferraro, Robert (Tracy) Steiner, grand children; Danielle, Kyle, Shelbi (Tyler), Abigail, great-grandchildren; Cambria, Rory, Michael. Donated his body to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program for medical research. He requested no visitation or funeral services. His family plans to have a Celebration of Life in the spring.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020
